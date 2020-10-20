Diversified Trust Co Acquires 3,609 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Steelcase by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Steelcase by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 183,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,176.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

SCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.