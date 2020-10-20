Diversified Trust Co Invests $182,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,045,000 after buying an additional 2,222,358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 25,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.26). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

