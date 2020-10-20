Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 189,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 965,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $83,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NXGN stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.03 million, a PE ratio of 150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

