Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.88

Franklin Financial Services Co. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $23.42. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 3,276 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.