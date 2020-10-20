Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $114.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 466,515 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,941,000 after buying an additional 299,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after buying an additional 293,629 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119,997.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 281,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 280,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.