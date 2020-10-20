Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Deep Down Inc (OTCMKTS:DPDW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.40. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deep Down had a negative return on equity of 67.17% and a negative net margin of 64.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, development, and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations in the United States. The company offers engineering and management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support and remote operated vehicles (ROV) operations support services.

