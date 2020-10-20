Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Laird Superfood in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

NYSE LSF opened at $53.58 on Monday. Laird Superfood has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

In other news, major shareholder Manifesto Ventures Pbc Danone bought 90,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,020.00.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

