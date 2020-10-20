Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

