Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic First Bancorp news, Director Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

