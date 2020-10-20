Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,759 Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,360,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,851,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 438,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,715,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.74. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

