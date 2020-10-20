Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 106,471 Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Research Frontiers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Research Frontiers in the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Research Frontiers by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Douglas sold 57,000 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REFR opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.32 and a quick ratio of 18.32. Research Frontiers, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $89.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 194.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Research Frontiers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

