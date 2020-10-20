BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,638 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BCB Bancorp news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $38,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,110.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $40,650.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,463.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,180. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

BCBP opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 12.39%. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

