Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post sales of $12.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.89 million to $14.89 million. Evolus reported sales of $13.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $50.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.37 million to $54.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $106.16 million, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 162.50% and a negative net margin of 161.74%.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 209.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 30.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 41.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

