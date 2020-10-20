Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.60 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.57 billion to $27.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

