Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $3.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $4.15 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $18.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $109.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.20. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,547,000 after buying an additional 52,895 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after buying an additional 429,402 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 881,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,161,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

