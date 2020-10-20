$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $4.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $17.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

WHR opened at $198.88 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

