$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $4.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.44 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $17.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

WHR opened at $198.88 on Tuesday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million
Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.40 Million
Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.36 Million
Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.36 Million
$53.01 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc This Quarter
$53.01 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion
Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.74 Billion
$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. This Quarter
$4.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report