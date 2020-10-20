$189.95 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will announce sales of $189.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.80 million and the highest is $193.09 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $214.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $767.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.90 million to $776.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $767.86 million, with estimates ranging from $729.80 million to $812.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 134.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

