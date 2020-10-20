GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will announce $448.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $496.60 million and the lowest is $412.96 million. GrubHub reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrubHub.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%.

Several research firms have commented on GRUB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

GrubHub stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 11,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $905,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,776 shares of company stock worth $14,808,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in GrubHub by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GrubHub by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GrubHub during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.