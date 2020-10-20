$793.43 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $793.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $776.00 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $834.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

