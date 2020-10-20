$368.62 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to post $368.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.60 million and the lowest is $364.22 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $366.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $87,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after buying an additional 101,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 289,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $199.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.41. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

