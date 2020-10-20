Analyzing AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) & NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 10.61% 23.27% 11.07% NortonLifeLock 162.14% 14.92% 4.36%

This table compares AppFolio and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $256.01 million 21.30 $36.28 million $1.02 155.88 NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 4.91 $3.89 billion $0.75 27.60

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. NortonLifeLock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AppFolio and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 1 1 0 0 1.50 NortonLifeLock 0 5 7 0 2.58

AppFolio presently has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.65%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $24.18, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Given NortonLifeLock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than AppFolio.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

