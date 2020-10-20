Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

