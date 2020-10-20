$920.73 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce $920.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $924.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.10 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $771.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $242.34 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.12 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 944,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,206,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,756 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,240 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

