Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $390.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.61.

Broadcom stock opened at $375.77 on Monday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $387.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $361.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,773,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,188,000 after acquiring an additional 651,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 105.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 545,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $16,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

