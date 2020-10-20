Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,360.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,778,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

