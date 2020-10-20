Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a coverage optimism score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

TSLA opened at $430.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.49. The company has a market capitalization of $399.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.95, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,456.18, for a total transaction of $5,824,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,827,093.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,371 shares of company stock worth $78,407,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

