Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Experian stock opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

