AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. AO World has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

