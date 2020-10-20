Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.04. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.