Castellum’s (CWQXF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWQXF. Goldman Sachs Group raised Castellum from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Castellum from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Castellum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Castellum stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Castellum has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

