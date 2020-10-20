Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $13.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.62. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter. Ms&Ad Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts predict that Ms&Ad Insurance Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.