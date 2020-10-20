Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investec lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCGGY opened at $6.85 on Monday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, and Hornsby's brands.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$368.62 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc This Quarter
$368.62 Million in Sales Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc This Quarter
Analyzing AppFolio & NortonLifeLock
Analyzing AppFolio & NortonLifeLock
Reviewing 9F & Weidai
Reviewing 9F & Weidai
Reviewing Cronos Group and Its Rivals
Reviewing Cronos Group and Its Rivals
Head to Head Analysis: Helius Medical Technologies versus Its Rivals
Head to Head Analysis: Helius Medical Technologies versus Its Rivals
Contrasting Mastech Digital & Its Rivals
Contrasting Mastech Digital & Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report