Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCGGY opened at $6.85 on Monday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

