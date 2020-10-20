easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

