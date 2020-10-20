DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s (DOCOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

