AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATGFF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $13.06 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

