Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MFGP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.08. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter worth $266,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,011.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

