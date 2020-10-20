INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.78. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($2.50). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $773.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

