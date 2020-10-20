Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($2.91). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

