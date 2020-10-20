Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. Estimates for fiscal 2020 have also moved south over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the company’s prospects. Its Medical and Veterinary schools has witnessed COVID-19-led reduced clinical weeks and the loss of housing revenues. Also, cancellation of ACAMS in person conferences and lower contribution from Becker due to the delay of CPA testing as well as constrained customer spending are concerning. Although enrollment of new and total students grew 5.9% and 6.9% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, uncertain market conditions are threatening the company.”

ATGE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 57.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 183.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

