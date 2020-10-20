LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Get LSI Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 65.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.