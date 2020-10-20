IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on IWG in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get IWG alerts:

Shares of IWG stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. IWG has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.