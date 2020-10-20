BMO Capital Markets Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $23.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

