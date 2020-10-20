Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getinge currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $21.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Getinge has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

