CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPCAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

CPCAY stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

