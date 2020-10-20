China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by KGI Securities

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

KGI Securities upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CIADY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

CIADY stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

