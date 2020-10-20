China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CIADY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

CIADY stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

