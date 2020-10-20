Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $9.22 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

