Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $9.22 on Monday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

United Community Banks Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens
United Community Banks Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens
Flux Power Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91
Flux Power Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.91
Great Western Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.46
Great Western Bancorp Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.46
Bbgi Sicav Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.66
Bbgi Sicav Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $171.66
Energy Revenue America Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Energy Revenue America Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00
Evertec Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.05
Evertec Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.05


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report