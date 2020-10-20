easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. AlphaValue raised easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. easyJet has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

