AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded AltaGas to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

