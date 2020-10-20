Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KLBAY stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Klabin has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Klabin had a positive return on equity of 15.07% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $551.03 million during the quarter.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

