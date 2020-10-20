Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $4.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.92. Gazprom PAO has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter. Gazprom PAO (EDR) had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.69%.

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

